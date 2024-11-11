CRI Health Check-Up Concludes with Overwhelming Response, Serves 1000+ Religious Workers

Mangalore: The Catholic Religious of India (CRI) health check-up initiative, a collaborative effort between the CRI Mangalore Diocese and Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), concluded with a moving closing ceremony. The event, which celebrated the success of the camp and the healthcare services provided, was held under the guidance of the Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha who is the President of FMCI. The 12-day free health camp, conducted at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) from October 3rd to 12th, with additional days on November 8th and 9th to accommodate those who couldn’t attend earlier, offered crucial healthcare to over 1,000 members of the religious community, including nuns, priests, and brothers. Sponsored by FMCI Director Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, the camp was not only a comprehensive health check-up but also a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service of the clergy.

The closing ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI; Rev. Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH; Sr. Jacinta Saldana SAP, Executive Member of KRCR, Karnataka; Sr. Severine Menezes SAP, President of CRI Mangalore Diocese; Sr. Rose Agnes AC, Executive Committee Member of CRI Mangalore; and Sr. Nancy, Chief Nursing Officer of FMMCH.

The initiative, spearheaded by Sr. Severine Menezes, was born from her recognition of the need to address the health concerns of religious workers who often neglect their own well-being while dedicating themselves to the service of others. Sr. Severine approached Father Muller Charitable Institutions, a Catholic institution under the leadership of the Bishop of Mangalore, and received full support from Rev. Fr. Coelho. With the guidance of Rev. Fr. Jeevan Sequeira, Sr. Severine was directed to Dr. Kelvin Peter Pais, FMCI’s Liaison Officer, who led the planning and execution of the camp with the help of a dedicated team, including social workers Mrs. Bindu Ashok, Ms. Venisha, Ms. Zeena, and Ms. Margaret, along with nurses, lab technicians, doctors and staff namely: Mr. Tarnath, Mr. Heriksen, and Mr. Levin.

Over the course of the camp, FMMCH healthcare providers offered a range of services, including free medical consultations, routine check-ups, and educational sessions on non-communicable diseases and cancer prevention. Doctors from the General Medicine Department, including Dr. Archana Bhat, Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, Dr. Anoop Joseph, Dr. Renier Borges, and Dr. Sowmya Mathew, led discussions on managing non-communicable diseases. Meanwhile, cancer awareness sessions were conducted by Dr. Elroy Saldanha and Dr. Jnanaeshwari Jayaram from the Surgical Oncology Department. The camp, a pioneering initiative for the religious community, witnessed overwhelming participation, prompting the extension of the event to accommodate additional attendees.

Sr. Severine, who was instrumental in the organization of the camp, expressed her deep gratitude during the closing ceremony. She thanked the FMCI leadership and medical team for their compassionate care and support. Joining her on the dais, Sr. Jacinta Saldana, Sr. Rose Agnes, and Sr. Nancy also spoke, each conveying heartfelt thanks for the excellent healthcare provided and the warmth extended throughout the camp. The sisters expressed their appreciation to the Bishop of Mangalore and Rev. Fr. Coelho for their vision and unwavering support of this health initiative.

A special moment during the ceremony was the recognition of the team who worked behind the scenes to ensure the camp’s success. The CRI presented gifts to the FMMCH team as tokens of appreciation, symbolizing the collaboration and hard work that went into making the camp a success. Sr. Severine, in her closing remarks, emphasized that the event was more than just a health check-up—it was an opportunity to connect, share gratitude, and reaffirm the shared purpose of serving others with compassion.

The General Medicine Department played a crucial role in accommodating the large number of attendees despite their already busy outpatient services, with 2 doctors and 6 PGs specially for this cause. Their dedication, along with the seamless collaboration of various departments, ensured the smooth running of the camp. Each team, from reception staff to lab technicians, social workers, nurses, nursing aides, attenders, and doctors, worked together like cogs in a well-oiled machine. While challenges inevitably arose, the team quickly addressed them at the ground level, demonstrating remarkable cohesion and a shared commitment to providing the best possible care.