CSMP and CSUP Stage Protest Against Udupi-Kasargod Power Transmission Line Project

Mangaluru: On February 20, Mangalore witnessed a formidable demonstration against the Udupi-Kasargod 400 KV and Paladka -Kadandale 400/220 KV, power transmission line project, reflecting the growing concern among diverse community members regarding the implications of such development initiatives. Organized by the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh and Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, the protest attracted over 3,000 participants, comprising farmers, environmental activists, and local residents. The significant turnout underscores a collective apprehension about the potential environmental degradation and loss of agricultural land associated with the proposed project route.

The protesters articulated several pivotal demands aimed at safeguarding both ecological balance and community interests. Foremost among these is the insistence on preventing the destruction of productive agricultural lands and crops. With agriculture being a primary source of livelihood for many in the region, the demonstrators argue that the project as currently planned threatens not only their economic stability but also the very fabric of rural life in Mangalore.

Additionally, the protesters are advocating for the repeal of the Telegraph Act of 1885, which they contend is being invoked to facilitate land acquisition processes without adequate stakeholder consent. This demand highlights a broader call for democratic governance and respect for the rights of local landowners, emphasizing the need for transparent negotiations concerning land use and infrastructure development.

Furthermore, a critical aspect of the rally’s narrative is the push for alternative routing of the project. The protesters have proposed using sea routes, roadways, public highways, rail tracks, or even underground channels to circumvent the environmental challenges posed by the proposed trajectory. By advocating for these alternatives, the demonstrators aim not only to protect agricultural resources but also to promote sustainable development practices that align with community needs.

This protest in Mangalore epitomizes a growing recognition of the necessity for public engagement in developmental projects. The concerns raised by the protesters resonate with a broader discourse on sustainable development, showcasing the imperative of balancing infrastructural progress with environmental stewardship and social responsibility.



