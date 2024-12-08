Customs Officials at Mangaluru Airport Seize Significant Quantity of Gold and Nicotine Liquid in Major Trafficking Bust

Mangaluru: In a noteworthy operation, customs officials at Mangaluru Airport have successfully intercepted substantial quantities of gold and nicotine liquid trafficked illegally from Dubai. The seizures took place during routine inspections of passengers arriving on an Air India Express flight over the course of December 1 and 2.

Authorities apprehended two individuals hailing from Kasaragod, who were found concealing a total of 625 grams of gold with an impressive purity of 24 karats. This gold, cleverly hidden within their body cavities and disguised in an egg-shaped cover, carries an estimated value of ₹48,75,000. The discovery of this significant contraband underscores the persistent challenges that customs officials face in combating illicit trafficking activities.

In addition to the gold, a thorough search of the suspects’ luggage uncovered 147 refills of nicotine liquid, specifically designed for e-cigarettes, collectively valued at ₹1,41,134. The involvement of such regulated substances reflects the evolving tactics of smuggling operations, which now encompass a range of illegal commodities beyond just precious metals.

Customs officials have expressed a resolute commitment to curbing illegal smuggling activities and have announced plans to enhance surveillance measures at the airport. As investigations are ongoing, authorities are anticipated to strengthen collaboration with international agencies to meticulously trace the origins of these trafficked goods and apprehend any individuals involved in these unlawful enterprises.



