Dakshina Kannada District Tops SSLC Results, Udupi Secures Second Position

Bangalore: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) annual examination for the academic year 2024-25. Dakshina Kannada district emerged as the state leader with the highest pass percentage, closely followed by Udupi district in second place. Uttara Kannada district secured the third position.

The official announcement was made by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa at a press conference held at the Board of High School Education in Malleshwaram, Bangalore. Senior officials from the Department of Education were also present.

Dakshina Kannada recorded an impressive pass percentage of 91.12%, while Udupi registered 89.96%. In contrast, Kalaburagi district recorded the lowest pass percentage in the state, at 42.43%.

The overall pass percentage for the state stood at 66.14%. Minister Bangarappa highlighted the exceptional performance of 22 students who achieved a perfect score of 625 out of 625.

The SSLC examination, conducted from March 21st to April 4th, took place across 2,818 examination centers throughout Karnataka. A substantial number of students, totaling approximately 8.96 lakh, participated in the examination. This figure comprises 4,61,563 male and 4,34,884 female candidates.

Students can access their individual results from 12:30 PM onwards today via the official KSEAB websites: kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The KSEAB has urged students to refer to these official platforms for authentic and accurate information.