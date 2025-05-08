Dakshina Kannada District U-23 Cricket Team Selection Trials Announced

Mangalore: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Mangalore Zone has announced selection trials for the Dakshina Kannada District Under-23 cricket team for the year 2025-26. The trials will be held at Padua College Ground, Nanthoor, on May 11th, 2025, commencing at 8:00 AM.

The selection process aims to identify talented cricketers from Dakshina Kannada who will represent the district in upcoming Under-23 tournaments.

Eligibility criteria dictate that prospective participants must be born on or after September 1st, 2002, and must be domiciled in Dakshina Kannada district. It is important to note that players under the age of 19 will not be permitted to participate in these trials.

Aspiring cricketers are required to report to the venue at the specified date and time, dressed in full cricket whites and appropriate cricket shoes. They must also bring original documents, including their date of birth certificate and Aadhaar card, along with photocopies of the same for verification purposes.

For further information regarding the selection trials, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Mr. Melroy Dsouza at 9164750863.

The KSCA Mangalore Zone urges all eligible and enthusiastic cricketers to seize this opportunity and demonstrate their talent.



