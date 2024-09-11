Dakshina Kannada Observes World Suicide Prevention Day 2024: Advocating Awareness and Support

Mangaluru: On 11th September 2024, the Decennial Memorial Hall at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, was the venue for a collaborative observance of World Suicide Prevention Day 2024. Organized by the District Legal Services Authority, Dakshina Kannada District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Health and Family Welfare Department, and the District Mental Health Programme, in association with Father Muller Medical College and Mangalore University’s National Service Scheme, the event aimed to raise awareness about suicide and its stigma.

Dr. Supriya Hegde Aroor, Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry, welcomed attendees and set the tone for the day’s discussions, emphasizing the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. The hall was filled with faculty members and NSS students from various colleges in Mangalore, all gathered to reflect, show support, and increase awareness.

The event was inaugurated with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by an address from Smt. Shobha B G, Senior Civil Judge, urged the youth to openly discuss mental health issues and spread awareness, echoing the theme of the event. Dr. H R Thimmaiah, District Health, and Family Welfare Officer, gave a moving keynote, stressing the importance of living positively and making one’s life impactful. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, delivered the presidential address, highlighting suicide as a social evil and urging people to reach out to counselors, teachers, and friends for support.

The program also featured the prize distribution for a Suicide Prevention Quote competition, with winners Maria Rebello (Final Year MBBS) and Ann Maria Aneesh (3RD Year MMBS) receiving recognition for their contributions.

The event was also attended by dignitaries including Dr. Sudarshan, DMHP Program Officer, and Dr. Prajakta V. Rao, Psychiatrist, DMHP, Mangalore. The event was compered by Dr. Vinitha D’Souza and Dr. Vaishnavi Ballal. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Rahul Rao, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, FMMC.

Dr. Sidharth Shetty, Professor and Unit Head, Department of Psychiatry, FMMC, addressed epidemiology and risk factors for suicide, while Dr. Supriya Hegde Aroor focused on suicide prevention strategies after the inaugural session.

Suicide remains a stigmatized issue that isolates individuals in distress. By breaking the silence, creating awareness, and offering support, we can help dismantle this stigma, opening doors for those in need to seek help.



