Dalai Lama greets Australian PM Albanese for winning second term

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday congratulated Anthony Albanese on his re-election as Prime Minister following his party’s victory in the Australian parliamentary elections.

“It has been a privilege for me to have been able to visit Australia several times over the years,” the Dalai Lama wrote in a letter to Albanese.

“The friendship and affection that Australian brothers and sisters have shown me have touched me deeply. I have also been encouraged by their enthusiasm and interest in my efforts to promote the human values of loving kindness, compassion, a sense of oneness of humanity and closer inter-religious harmony. I take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to the Australian government and its people for their interest in and support for the Tibetan people’s freedom and dignity. I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the Australian people,” he said.

The Dalai Lama ended his letter by offering his prayers and good wishes.

Left-leaning PM Albanese claimed victory in the general election on Saturday. He vowed to steer the nation through global uncertainty.

“Couldn’t do this without the support of my incredible local community in Sydney’s Inner West. Grayndler, thank you for everything. We’ll keep working every day to make you proud,” PM Albanese wrote on X.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat and had called Prime Minister Albanese to congratulate him on the win.

“We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that,” Dutton said.

There is no indication at this stage whether he will form a majority government or need to rely on minor parties and independents.