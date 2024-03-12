Dalit youth in Bagalkot hacks girl’s father to death for causing their separation



Bagalkot: A shocking incident of a young man hacking his girlfriend’s father to death with a machete for causing their separation was reported from Bhagavathi Village in Bagalkot District of Karnataka on Tuesday.

A Dalit youth, Praveen Kamble was in a relationship with the daughter of 52-year-old Sanganagouda Patil, who belonged to an upper caste.

However, Sanganagouda Patil was not in favour of the alliance and had warned Praveen Kamble to stay away from his daughter.

A few days ago an enraged Sanganagouda Patil had also thrashed Praveen Kamble for trying to meet his daughter.

Following that incident the girl had refused to meet the young man because her father did not approve of their relationship.

According to police, the enraged accused then attacked Sanganagouda with a machete and killed him.

Bagalkot Rural police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.



