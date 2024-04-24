Damage caused by Israeli attacks in Lebanon exceeds $3 bn: Minister



Beirut: The damage caused by Israel to the agricultural field and other sectors in southern Lebanon is worth more than $3 billion, said Lebanese Agriculture Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan.

Hajj Hassan added on Tuesday that the Ministry updates daily a map that includes direct and indirect damage caused by Israeli attacks in the southern villages and towns, reported the National News Agency.

The Minister said it is impossible to obtain a scientific answer as to whether Israeli attacks harmed the soil of the south until necessary studies are carried out after a ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We formed a committee ready to study this soil as soon as the Israeli attacks stop,” he said, adding that the Ministry will plant 10 trees for every tree burned by the “enemy”.

He added that there is also a plan to develop the fish sector with Norwegian funding of about $2 million, calling for Arab investment in Lebanese agricultural projects.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.