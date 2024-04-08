Dancers set the stage on fire during 268th Monthly theatre ‘Novim Vozram’ at Kalangann

Mangaluru: The audience witnessed the stage set on fire by the talented dancers who performed with equal grace and vigour at the 268th Monthly theatre. ‘Novim Vozram’ (New Diamonds) was presented on the 7th of April 2024 at Kalangann, Shaktinagar. Dances in Baila, Baila Masala, Western Hip-hop, Ballroom & lyrical genres were received with huge applause. The event was inaugurated by Santosh Rodrigues of Karnataka Agencies, Mangalore by ringing the bell. He was accompanied by Gurkar Eric Ozario & President Louis Pinto.

Sensing a shortage of upbeat dance numbers in Konkani, Mandd Sobhann had announced a Dance Number creation scheme. Of the 25 entries, 3 were dropped as they were already published. Of the 22 remaining, 10 were composed, and music was arranged. Nach Sobhann seized the golden opportunity to showcase their finesse. 18 performers showcased the dance after month long practice. These songs will soon be published on Spotify, Youtube and other leading music streaming platforms.

While Rony Crasta Kelarai, Irene Rebello, Lucifer, Joel Pinto Bejai, Alban Dsilva Honnavar, Lloyed Rego Taccode and Sapna Saldanha Vamanjoor Have penned the lyrics, Joel Pereira, Irene Rebello, Kreethan D’Souza, Eric Ozario, Jeevan Siddi, Lloyed Rego Taccode, Stephen Cutinha, Sapna Saldanha Vamanjoor and Roshan Crasta Bela Have composed melodious tunes to them. Rynel Sequeira, Ketan Castelino, Arvin Chris Dcunha, Kreethan D’Souza, Jeevan Siddi, Shilpa Cutinha, Roshan Rocco have emoted them with their melodious voices.

Under the guidance of Rahul Pinto, and various choreographers, dancers Glenina, Princita, Vania, Melodia, Verlyn, Velani, Chrishel, Ilaine, Sania, Liana, Renisha, Soojal, Joyson, Manish, Shaun, Rohan set the stage on fire. The audience were truly rocked.

Roshan Crasta (Lead Guitar), Sanjay Rodrigues (keyboard), Sanjeet Rodrigues (drums) and Stalin D’Souza (bass) transcended the mood of the evening.

10 numbers were introduced by 10 different hosts Sanjana Riva Mathias, Jasmine Lobo Agrar, Yogitha Bellare, Savitha Saldanha Vamanjoor, Anvita Dcunha, Sandeep Mascarenhas, Neha Castelino, Venisha Saldanha Gurpur, Vinson Mathias Kirem and Delitia Pereira introduced the numbers in their unique, eloquent ways. All were felicitated during the event. Louis Pinto, Rithesh Ozario, Arun Raj Rodrigues and Alron Rodrigues did the honours. Sandeep Mascharenhas undertook the stage arrangements. Surabhi Sounds arranged the acoustics and Angels, Padil Designed the lights.