DC among Other 1500 Plus Faithful Attended Christmas Eve Mass at St Aloysius Institutions

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P, his wife and his family were among Other 1500 Faithful who Attended Christmas Eve Mass with the banner “You Will Find a Baby Wrapped in Swaddling Clothes and Lying in a Manger” at St Aloysius Institutions held Open-Air in front of St Aloysius College building.

Mangaluru: Christmas Eve is the evening or entire day before Christmas Day, the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus. Christmas Day is observed around the world, and Christmas Eve is widely observed as a full or partial holiday in anticipation of Christmas Day. Together, both days are considered one of the most culturally significant celebrations in Christendom. Since tradition holds that Jesus was born at night (based in Luke 2:6-8), Midnight Mass is celebrated on Christmas Eve, traditionally at midnight (now timings changed), in commemoration of his birth.

The Christmas Eve Mass was celebrated at St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru on 24 December 2023 at 7.30 pm in fervour and gaiety, under the stage banner which read “You Will Find a Baby Wrapped in Swaddling Clothes and Lying in a Manger” attended by a sea of faithful gathered in the Open-air St Aloysius College. From 7 pm till 7,20 pm the Choir sang beautiful Christmas carols, under the leadership of Ms Rischell D’souza. The Mass was con-celebrated by Fr Paul Coelho SJ, Regional Coordinator for. Formation (RCF).in Kohima Jesuit Province, Nagaland; Fr Melwin Pinto SJ -the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Fr Royston Madtha SJ, In-Charge of St Aloysius College Chapel, and joined by around 15 Jesuit priests.

Immediately preceding the penitential rite, the ministers proceeded to the crèche, the main celebrant saying a little prayer blessed it, and kissed Baby Jesus, and then he returned to the altar and Mass continued. In his homily, Fr Paul Coelho SJ spoke about the paradox of Poverty, the making of the crib; and urged the faithful to change their attitude towards the poor. “Jesus was not born in a rich facility, but in a simple manner. This shows the humility of Jesus’ first hours of life in a manger. Jesus’ lying in a manger shows where “the true riches in life are to be found: not in money and power, but in relationships and persons”

“There is so much consumerism that has packaged the mystery, there is a danger the day’s meaning could be forgotten. However, Christmas focuses attention on “the problem of our humanity — the indifference produced by the greedy rush to possess and consume. Jesus was born poor, lived poor and died poor, and He did not so much talk about poverty as live it, to the very end, for our sake” added Fr Paul.

DC Mullai Muhilan M P and his family being on the front row attended the mass till the end and enjoyed the mass. After mass, he interacted with the priests and the faithful and wished them a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year 2024. Thanking everyone, Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “I wish you the Joy and Peace of Christmas and the New Year 2024 filled with God’s choicest Blessings. Let us stand in the light of Christ – where Love overcomes hatred; Truth overcomes deceit and Hope overcomes despair”. Alleluia, alleluia. The proceedings were compered by Kevin Carvalho, an alumnus of St Aloysius College And for those having a sweet tooth for the night, Cake pieces were distributed at the end of the mass.



