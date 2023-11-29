DC Vidya Kumari Inaugurates Udupi District-Level Police Sports Meet

Udupi: The annual district-level police sports meet was inaugurated at the District Stadium, Ajjarkad here on Wednesday, November 29.

Dr Vidya Kumari, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district inaugurated the three-day annual district-level police sports meet freeing the pigeons and releasing balloons in the air.

Addressing the gathering, DC Vidya Kumari said that sports and games are important to all of us to stay healthy and physically fit. Every participant should realize that participation is more important than winning or losing. The losers have to develop their skills and polish them to develop into talents. Participating in sports is very important, whether you win or not does not matter, she said.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Prasanna H said that, to de-stress, engaging in regular exercise is very important. If one has to discharge their duties actively, daily involvement in sports is crucial. Sports helps one inculcate discipline and patience and also to engage in constructive thinking.

Welcoming the gathering, Udupi district Supretendnt of Police Dr Arun K stressed the need for police personnel to focus on their mental and physical health, along with their work. He called upon the police to actively participate in the sports events as they are aimed at boosting their morale.

Earlier, an impressive march-past was held by the different police teams participating in the annual sports meet. After the inauguration, DAR SI administered the oath to the participants.

The three-day police sports meet will conclude on December 1. Dr Chandragupta IGP Western Range will be the chief guest and distribute the prizes.

Siddalingappa Additional SP delivered the vote of thanks.