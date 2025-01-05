DCCW Holds Election for Pakshikere Unit: Socia Pinto Elected President

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) convened to conduct elections for the Pakshikere Unit at the St. Jude Church & Shrine School hall in Pakshikere here on January 5, 2025.

This significant event was marked by an invocation and a keynote address delivered by the Parish Priest, Fr. Anil Alfred D’Souza, who emphasized the importance of women’s education and their pivotal role in societal development. He expressed his vision for a community where every household is blessed with a daughter, recognizing their potential to educate and uplift society.

Gretta Pinto, the President of DCCW, provided an overview of the organization’s activities, reflecting on her journey within DCCW and the invaluable guidance received from her predecessor, Terry Pais. She acknowledged the challenges faced by women and highlighted the importance of unity and support among members.

Pinto articulated a strong belief in the capabilities of women across various fields, asserting that collaboration is essential for overcoming obstacles and fostering personal growth. She encouraged the members to appreciate each other’s achievements, underscoring the role of family in nurturing future generations and driving societal change.

The election process was conducted smoothly under the supervision of Gretta Pinto, resulting in the following members being elected to lead the Pakshikere Unit:

Socia Pinto – President

Nathalia Mascarenhas – Secretary

Sunitha Rodrigues – Treasurer

Flavy D’Souza – Vice President

Nalini D’Souza – Joint Secretary

Seema D’Souza – Jagran

This election not only marks a new chapter for the Pakshikere Unit but also reflects the DCCW’s commitment to empowering women and fostering a supportive community. As the newly elected leaders embark on their responsibilities, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of their community, poised to make a meaningful impact.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shaila D’Souza, Vice President of the Parish Council. The program was compered by Socia Pinto.

DCCW Secretary Violet Pereira, Former President Terry Pais, PRO Sylvia D’Souza, Convener of Women’s Commission Margaret Saldanha, and Secretary of Parish Council Sunil Moras were also present.

Pics by: Sociaphotography