Deacon Stephan Rodrigues ordained as Priest by Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo for Udupi Diocese

Udupi: The faithful of St Anne’s Church Thottam witnessed the ordination of Deacon Stephan Rodrigues, on 23 April 2024. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, bishop of the Diocese of Udupi ordained the new priest for the Udupi Diocese.

Deacon Stephan Rodrigues is a native of Jogfalls Church, Shivamogga district. The late Salvodar Rodrigues and Late Zeeta Rodrigues were his parents. He served as Deacon at St Anne’s Church, Thottam from 14 October 2023.

The bishop in his homily, pointed out the status and responsibilities of a priest in the church. Later, the newly ordained priest concelebrated the Holy Eucharist with the bishop. Fr Stephen D’Souza animated the Liturgy, which included the laying of hands, prostration during the singing of the litany, and the anointing of the hands with ‘chrism oil’. The respective parish priests adorned the newly ordained in priestly vestments.

After the Eucharist on behalf of the diocese, Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves felicitated the new priest. Meanwhile, the parish priest of Thottam, Fr Denis D Sa, Parish pastoral council vice president, Samanvaya Sarvadharma Samithi, Thottam, President Ramesh Thingalya also felicitated the new priest.

In his thanksgiving speech, Fr Stephan Rodrigues recalled the role of his parents and family members in supporting him in his vocation. He recalled the help and support rendered to him right from his childhood till the day of his ordination. He thanked his family members, relatives, teachers in school and professors in the college, teachers in seminary, friends, well-wishers, and all those who had helped organize the ordination ceremony in the church and make the felicitation function a grand success.

Diocese Chancellor, Dr Roshan D’Souza; Mangalore St Joseph Seminary Rector, Rev Ronald Serrao; Kallainpur Deanery Dean, Fr Valerian Mendonca; New Priest’s, Brother Fr Martin Rodrigues and others were present. More than 50 Priests graced the Ordination Ceremony.