Death Record of Kulashekara found by Archaeologist Prof T Murugeshi

Mangaluru: In a recent archaeological exploration conducted at Someshwara in Mangalore a beautiful inscription with beautiful carvings was found in Someshwara temple at Someshwara. It has two panels on the top and in between the two panels the first line of the inscription is engraved, the rest of the inscription written below the panels in Kannada script and language of 12 the century characters says Prof. T. Murugeshi, a well known archaeologist of Coastal Karnataka in his press release here today.

The record under study begins with an invocation of Lord Someshwara in the first line. From the second line, Be it well, Somakula Tilaka, Pandya Maharajadhiraja ParamesvaraParamabhattarakarappa Srimatkulashekaraalvarana naLupida. This record very clearly recorded the death of Kulashekhara I with all his imperial epithets in the second to sixth line. Next it states kiLda Siri devaya Dalya ChattaraLu…Kesavan Kayya…. maDida….. a Oora jana keShara Mage. The Purpose of this sentence is not clear. However it might be a person named Siri Devayya said to have taken out white umbrella which was a royal insignia and Kesava was induced to erect this memorial stone.

Beautiful Panels:

Most interesting part of this inscription is its beautiful panels. It has two compartments with beautiful figures. Two human figures shown in the lower panel. In between a pillar is depicted. The human figures shown here represent Kulashekara Alupendra himself. In the first figure he was shown standing in Tribhanga (Trio) posture. He holds a Sword in his right hand and left hand rests on Gurani (a shield). On the left side a pillar is shown and its left again King Kulashekara Alupendra shown in sitting posture on a mound resting his both palms on the centre of his legs like in dhyana mudra. Both the figures have same costumes and hairstyle and that indicates both the figures are representing the King Kulashekara Alupendra.

In the upper panel Lord Somanatha is depicted prominently in the centre in human form. He was sitting in Lalitha Asana posture and his right hand in Ahaya mudra, left hand resting on left knee. He wore a feather headgear, a necklace and a udharabandha, upavita, rudraksha on his wrist. On his right Uma stands in tribhangi holding a beejaphala in her left hand. On the left is the deceased king standing in Anjali mudra.

Kulashekhara Alupendra I was a famous emperor of the Alupas of South Canara. He was responsible for the establishment of a new city called Kulashekara in Mangalore and laid the foundation for strict rules and regulations in the temple administrations which were still followed in all temples of this region. He was the first ruler who gave royal patronization for Tulu language and culture. He ruled Tulunadu from both the capitals of Mangalore and Barakuru.

Kulashekara Alupendra ruled Tulunadu from 1156-1215 A.D., as known from his other records. But, this inscription is an undated one. On the basis of palaeography, it is dated to the 12th century A.D.

Historical Significance:

It is the first record of the Alupas which very clearly stated the death of a king and also Siri cult related terms like, Siri, Dalya and Chatarra (Chatra).

Someshwara inscription is very significant in the study of Tuluva history and culture. Soma cult was founded by a Somasharma of Gujarat in 11th century A.D., and within no time it was spread throughout the country. During the time of Kulashekara Alupendra the Someshwara temple of Someshwara was built in honor of Soma and adorned with Navadurgas. Independant Navadurga Sculptures in sitting postures found in the temple.

Kesava is responsible to erect this edifice in honor of Kulashekara Alupendra. The Keerthi sthamba or pillar found in the inscription is a replica of the original pillar found in the premises of a church in Kulashekara a suburb of Mangalore.

I am grateful to Dr. B. Rajashekarappa of Chitradurga who improved my reading of the record and also thankful to Dr. Indira Hegde and Dr. Y.N. Shetty Padubidre who are helping in the interpretation of the text. I am also thankful to Shreyas Manipal, Shreyas Bantakal, Gowtham Belman and Ravindra Kushwa and temple authorities of Someshwara for their help in studying and discovering this inscription.

Report by : Prof. T. MURUGESHI

Archaeologist, Udupi