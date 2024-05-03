Death toll in China road collapse mounts to 48



Guangzhou: The death toll from the collapse of a portion of a road in China’s Guangdong province has risen to 48, authorities said.

Thirty injured people are receiving hospital treatment, and none are in life-threatening condition, according to authorities of Meizhou City, Xinhua news agency reported.

The collapse happened around 2.10 a.m. on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou. The collapsed section measures 17.9 meters in length and covers an area of 184.3 square meters, officials said.

Aerial photos show one side of the expressway had caved in, causing vehicles to roll down a slope.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched a team to the scene to guide rescue work and has urged local efforts to accelerate search and rescue work, treat those who sustained injuries, minimize casualties, and determine the cause of the incident.

More than 500 personnel from local emergency response teams, mine rescue teams and the fire brigade have joined on-site rescue work, which is ongoing.

The ministry has said that safety risks are relatively high on transportation, at tourist attractions and in densely populated areas during the May Day holiday, as the number of people traveling has increased.

The ministry will make further efforts to improve emergency plans, investigate potential risks, and strengthen safety precautions.