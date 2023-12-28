Death toll in MP bus fire tragedy rises to 13

Bhopal: The death toll in the bus fire tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district rose to 13 people, said officials on Thursday.

The bus caught fire after it was hit by a truck.

As per the police, at least 17 passengers were rescued by locals and SDRF team from the burning bus and some of them suffered serious burn injuries. They all were being treated at a hospital in Guna.

While the bus was moving from Guna to Aron, it collided with a truck and overturned. All of sudden, it caught fire. Only four passengers could manage to get out of the bus on their own.

The accident occurred late on Wednesday when the private bus carrying around 35 passengers was moving from Guna to Aron. Several of them hailed from Guna.

The deceased includes women and children. Police said that 11 bodies were recovered in a charred state inside the bus and two at the door.

By the time, locals, SDRF and the local area police reached the spot, the bus was under massive blaze of fire. However, 17 people were rescued and they were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Guna District Collector Tarun Rathi told mediapersons on Thursday that 13 bodies have been recovered from the bus, while 17 have been rescued

He said the identity of the deceased would be confirmed only after DNA reports come. Further inquiry into the matter was underway.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his deep condolences and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. Yadav has also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each person dead, and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

The Chief Minister also is likely to visit the spot later in the day. He has ordered a detailed investigation into the matter.