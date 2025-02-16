Death toll rises to 18 in stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, dozens injured

New Delhi: At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a tragic stampede that broke out late Saturday night at New Delhi Railway Station.

The incident occurred as a massive crowd of passengers, hoping to board trains to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, rushed onto platforms 14 and 15.

The stampede followed a sharp increase in the number of passengers attempting to catch the evening trains to the holy city, resulting in overcrowding and chaos.

While most of the victims have been identified, authorities noted that two of the casualties remain unidentified. Among the deceased were at least three children.

The situation escalated when the sudden surge of passengers, coupled with delays, led to a panic-stricken crowd. Emergency response teams, including medical personnel and police, rushed to the scene to manage the chaos. Injured passengers were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra explained the cause of the incident, stating that the main reason for the stampede was a surge in passengers during the delays of two trains.

“Basically, at one point, the train was delayed, and in addition to that, there were extra tickets which people had purchased for Prayagraj. We had assessed the crowd, and I’m explaining the situation in the specific time frame, which would be around a 10-minute window. The arrival of more people during this time, along with the two delays, was the main reason for the situation,” said the DCP.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the stampede and heightened security measures have been implemented at the station to prevent further incidents.



