Decision to accept caste census report not made yet: K’taka Minister K.N. Rajanna

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna said on Monday that the decision to accept the caste census report has not been made yet.

He said this while commenting on the objections to the controversial caste census report.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, Minister Rajanna maintained that if there are any objections, they will be verified. Commenting on the statements of seers against the caste census report, he said, “From where those swamijis get the data?”.

“The cabinet will discuss the matter on April 17. The opposition parties will never agree to whatever we do,” he stated.

Meanwhile, commenting on the debate surrounding the caste census report, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday in Bengaluru, “I have started reading the caste census report. I have read three to four pages. There are two to three important issues. It was started in 2015. Three years have passed by after the census was completed…One part is its impact, discussion over the issue. It was a tough situation to bring out the report. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had brought out the report amid the challenge.”

“The existing reality is known. I won’t go into the details of its effect, the policies and programmes based on the report. These can’t be talked about at this stage. It would be inappropriate if I said something about it at this stage,” he maintained.

“We have been given copies, and ministers have been asked to discuss only this subject on April 17. After discussion, the matter of acceptance and other issues arise. It’s just a beginning,” he said.

When asked about opposition to this report, Parameshwara stated at this stage nothing could be said. “It began in 2015, and we are bringing it out almost 10 years later,” he stated.

“I won’t comment on the criticism. Opinions will be made. Let’s discuss this. The opinions are coming from communities and leaders. We will discuss the matter in the cabinet and see what the outcome is,” he stated.

The BJP leaders are convening a meeting in Bengaluru to discuss the matter later this day. All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, representing the influential Lingayat community in the state, has declared that it won’t accept the report. The Vokkaliga community, which is also influential, has expressed its reservations.

The controversial caste census report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission to the Congress-led government in Karnataka has pegged the Muslim population in the state at 18.08 per cent and recommends 8 per cent reservation for the community, sources stated.

The caste census report was submitted to the state cabinet on Friday (April 10), and the state government is convening a special cabinet meeting on April 17 to decide on the report’s recommendations. However, no official statement has been issued to the media regarding the report’s contents. Nonetheless, details presented in the cabinet meeting have surfaced in the public domain.



