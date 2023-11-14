Deepavali Celebrations at St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: Deepavali was celebrated at St Aloysius ITI on November 13th 2023 in the college auditorium. The programme commenced with a prayer song which was led by MMV 2nd year students. Dhanraj K – Hindi Assistant Teacher, Sri Rama Secondary English Medium High School, Kalladka was the chief guest for the programme. President of the programme was Rev Fr John D’souza S J – Director. Roshan Dsouza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer, Ragavendra – Convener of the programme, N Shashank – President, Student Council were present. Mohammad Hussain Aflal, a student of MMV 2nd year welcomed the gathering. Melwyn Dsouza, student of MMV 2nd year, spoke a few words about Deepavali celebration and the significance of Deepavali festival.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries. The chief guest addressed the gathering by saying, “Diwali is a festival celebrated for three days. We should know why the festival is celebrated for three days. Darkness disappears by lighting the lights. 10th failed students are only allowed to take up ITI so this ITI is the light for you. We must walk in the path from darkness to light. This should make our life brighter. You must shine like a candle. The rangoli that we put on the floor indicates tolerance and patience so that our life becomes colourful like the colours we use. Light is a symbol of development, and a symbol of knowledge. Diwali is a happy moment for all. Diwali is a festival of all religions.”

On the occasion of Deepavali lantern competition was organised. The prize distribution ceremony was conducted by Umesh J A, JTO. The prizes were distributed to the winners of the lantern competition by the chief guest. The results of the lantern competition are as follows. Ist Prize – MRAC 1st year IInd Prize – MMV 2nd year IIIrd Prize – MMV 1st year

In his Presidential address Rev Fr John Dsouza SJ said, “We celebrated Children’s Day and Deepavali festival. We all are happy today. When we are in our college, we all should be of the same religion and we must not discriminate between caste or religion. We can move forward only if we keep the religion of humanity among human beings. We must be the light for our family and society. Our ITI should be a light for other institutes.” Mohammed Sauhan, student of MMV 2nd year proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Winston D’souza, student of MMV 2nd year.



