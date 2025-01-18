Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh, joins sacred dip at Sangam

Prayagraj: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. The Union Minister began his visit with a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythological Saraswati.

Rajnath Singh will also perform religious rituals at significant sites such as Akshaya Vat, Patalpuri Temple, Saraswati Kund, and the Hanuman Temple.

This year’s Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, is expected to attract millions of devotees, with the event continuing until February 26, 2025.

In a parallel effort to ensure smooth operations and the safety of pilgrims, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inspect the ongoing arrangements and safety measures in place for the vast influx of visitors.

Saturday marks the sixth day of the Maha Kumbh, with a massive crowd expected to gather for the auspicious Amrit Snan. This ritual is one of the most important bathing festivals of the event, with devotees bathing in the Sangam to cleanse themselves spiritually.

The first Amrit Snan was held on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, and the second will take place on January 29 for Mauni Amavasya, followed by the third on February 3 for Basant Panchami.

To maintain safety during the sacred baths, a specialised team of 220 expert divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed. They operate in shifts, supported by 700 boats to ensure vigilance at all times. In addition to the divers, security personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, PAC, water police, and healthcare teams are working together to keep the event running smoothly.

To accommodate the growing number of visitors, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has enhanced lodging options. A deluxe 300-bed dormitory has been established within the Maha Kumbh area to offer premium accommodation to both pilgrims and tourists.