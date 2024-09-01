Delhi BJP vows to provide power bill refunds if elected, amid protest against AAP

New Delhi: BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, along with MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and several party workers, staged a protest on Sunday against the AAP government’s failure to provide essential services to people, and vowed to reimburse the inflated electricity bills once the party came to power.

The protest was staged at the Indira Kalyan Vihar camp. During the protest, Sachdeva assured residents that they would address their grievances related to electricity bills and water supply if the BJP formed the next government in Delhi. “Elections are just three months away. Save your electricity bills, and the day the BJP government is formed in Delhi, you will get your money back and also free clean drinking water,” he said.

The protest in which slum dwellers participated, highlighted various issues, including what the BJP claims are illegal electricity charges, poor sanitation, and inadequate water supply.

The Delhi BJP chief criticised the AAP government, alleging, “If ten people live in a slum, with just one fan and one light working, and they receive an electricity bill for four thousand rupees while being forced to drink dirty water, where will the people of Delhi go?”

He further accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to meet the basic needs of the city’s residents, including providing drinkable water and reliable electricity and alleged that additional taxes are being secretly added to electricity bills, burdening the people of Delhi with more charges than their actual electricity consumption.

Sachdeva also highlighted issues the people living in Seva Basti were facing. He claimed that many residents do not receive old age pensions and their ration cards have not been issued in the last eight years. He pointed to reports from a medical camp organised by the BJP, which indicated that over half of the illnesses in the area were due to unclean water.

MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also remarked during the protest saying, “Thousands of people from Indira Kalyan Vihar are here to express their concerns over electricity bills.”

He also mentioned that he had served as an MP for the area for 10 years and highlighted several development projects he had initiated such as the Okhla Vihar Phase 1 and 2 roads and the Sarita Vihar underpass.

Bidhuri complained that development in these areas had stalled for the last 14-15 years under the current administration.