Delhi CM Gupta, Parvesh Verma pay tributes to late Sahib Singh Verma on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Parvesh Verma paid homage to former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

Verma also conducted a ‘havan’ during a prayer meet of his late father Sahib Singh Verma.

The event saw the presence of several leaders from the Delhi BJP unit, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Mohan Singh Bisth etc, who paid homage to the late leader.

Sahib Singh Verma, born on March 15, 1943 in a family of farmers in Mundka village, Delhi, began his political journey as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.

He was first elected to the Delhi Municipal Corporation on a Janata Party ticket in 1977 and later became the Chief Minister of Delhi in 1996, serving for over two-and-a-half years.

Speaking at the prayer meet, CM Rekha Gupta reminisced about her association with Sahib Singh Verma and the impact he had on Delhi’s political landscape.

“I feel fortunate to continue the work he left behind. Our responsibility is to take Delhi forward from here,” she said.

Gupta also recalled a personal memory, mentioning how Sahib Singh Verma had called to congratulate her when she was elected as the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) President.

“Today, his daughter is the Chief Minister and his son (Parvesh Verma) is a Minister. It could have been the other way around, but it is all the same. In our culture, elder sisters are given the first chance. We promise to work together to fulfil the dreams Sahib Singh Verma had envisioned for Delhi,” she added.

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta took to X to pay tribute to the late Chief Minister.

“Tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister late Sahib Singh Verma on his birth anniversary. His contribution to the service of Delhi and the nation will always be inspiring. He gave a new direction to society with his determination, hard work, and public welfare policies. His dedicated life will continue to inspire us to serve the people and work in national interest,” she posted.

Parvesh Verma, who has emerged as a key political figure in Delhi, vowed to fulfil his father’s unfinished works and contribute to the city’s development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Verma made headlines and emerged as a “giant slayer” after securing a decisive victory over AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly seat, defeating him by over 4,000 votes.