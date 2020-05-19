Spread the love



















Delhi CM urges people to follow discipline in lockdown 4.0

New Delhi: As the national capital resumes its life in lockdown 4.0 with some relaxation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged people to stay disciplined while going out.

Taking it to Twitter in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Some economic activities are starting from today. It is our great responsibility to follow complete discipline and keep coronavirus under control by using masks, hand sanitisers and following social distancing. I pray to God that may you and your family remain healthy. If we live with discipline, God will protect us.”

India entered lockdown 4.0 on May 18 with more relaxation powers in the hands of the states across the country.

The Delhi government, which also on Monday extended the lockdown till May 31, allowed all the industries to function with staggered working hours.

The Delhi Chief Minister also allowed the opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis, buses with 20 passengers and cabs with two people, but Metro services, educational institutes, cinema halls, spas and salons will remain suspended.

Kejriwal has said the Delhi government has to slowly move towards opening the economy amid the pandemic.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...