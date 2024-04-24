Delhi cop arrested in UP Police exam paper leak



Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a Delhi Police constable on Tuesday for arranging a resort in Haryana’s Gurugram for aspirants to read and solve question papers of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Examination, said senior police officials.

The accused was arrested near the Peripheral Expressway flyover in Baghpat.

The STF officials said the accused was identified as Vikram Pahal, a resident of Jind, Haryana.

They said he was recruited as a constable in Delhi Police in 2010 and served there at different units for around 14 years.

The officials said the accused met Ravi Attri, one of the two alleged masterminds of the question paper leak case, through his childhood friend Nitin of Sonipat, Haryana, and got into the nexus involved in the leaking of question paper of different recruitment examinations.

They added that he only arranged the Nature Valley Resort at Manesar of Gurugram, Haryana, where as many as 500 aspirants were made to read and solve question papers.

They said the Haryana resort owner Satish Dhankad was arrested from his hideout on March 21.

“Other than Nature Valley resort, the racketeers had arranged read and solve facility for around 300 aspirants at Shiv Maha Shakti resort of Rewa. The involvement of Shiv Maha Shakti resort is still under investigation,” an STF official said.

Earlier on April 3, one of the two masterminds of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable exam question paper leak, Rajiv Nayan Mishra, 32, was arrested from Gautam Buddha Nagar by the STF. He revealed that the aspirants were made to solve the question papers on February 16, around 24 hours before the recruitment examination scheduled on February 17 and 18 earlier this year.

The second kingpin of the paper leak, Ravi Attri was also arrested from Gautam Buddha Nagar on April 10.

More than 400 people have been arrested so far in connection with the paper leak.