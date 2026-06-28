Delhi LG pays tributes to Marshal Arjan Singh at memorial lecture

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, delivered a heartfelt tribute to Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh at the Marshal of the Air Force Memorial Lecture.

The event, organised by the Air Force Association, was graced by the presence of the Chief of the Air Staff and several former chiefs, along with distinguished veterans and serving officers of the Indian Air Force, the IAF informed on Saturday through a post on its X handle.

In his memorial lecture, the Lieutenant Governor recalled the extraordinary life and legacy of Sardar Arjan Singh, describing it as one marked by courage, integrity, and selfless service that continues to inspire generations of Indians.

He noted that the legendary airman’s journey was deeply intertwined with the defining moments in the history of independent India, the IAF said in a post.

Highlighting Sardar Arjan Singh’s distinguished career, the LG spoke of his exemplary leadership during the 1965 Indo-Pak conflict, for which he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan. Later, he was conferred the rare and prestigious rank of Marshal of the Air Force, a distinction held by only one officer in the history of the Indian armed forces.

The LG emphasised that the Marshal transitioned seamlessly from operational military command to diplomacy and public administration, serving as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi from 1989 to 1990. Sandhu remarked that it was a privilege to currently serve in the same office once held by this illustrious statesman, adding that the Marshal’s tenure carried special significance for the Delhi administration.

He urged public servants to draw inspiration from Arjan Singh’s example, reminding them that holding public office is ultimately about duty, responsibility, and service to the people.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the Marshal’s remarkable composure under pressure, integrity, and profound humility. He said that Sardar Arjan Singh embodied the highest standards of professionalism and patriotism and that his quiet commitment to service remained a guiding light for all.

The LG said that the finest tribute the nation can offer this exceptional soldier and administrator is to uphold the same ideals in our daily conduct, in our institutions, and in our service to the people.