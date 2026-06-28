Two killed, four injured in road accident in J&K’s Doda district

Jammu: Two persons were killed and four others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. Police said two elderly persons died and four others sustained injuries after their vehicle went out of the driver’s control, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district.

The incident took place near Basti village in Bhaderwah when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a blind curve. The six persons brought to hospital were identified as Imam Din, 65, Zaytoon Bibi, 60, Bashir Mohammad, 50, Masoom Bi, 45, Badar Din, 38, and 12-year-old Yaseen.

Zaytoon Bibi was declared brought dead, while Imam Din succumbed to his injuries during treatment, officials said.

Bad hilly roads, overloading, over-speeding, dangerous overtaking and road rage remain among the major causes of accidents in the hilly districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Udhampur and Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir.

The vast majority of road accidents are caused by human error, including over-speeding, distracted driving such as the use of mobile phones, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Other contributing factors include ignoring traffic signals, poor vehicle maintenance, hazardous weather conditions and inadequate road infrastructure.

The Traffic Department has deployed special squads to check road accidents in these areas, and drivers found violating rules are regularly punished.

In addition, petrol pump owners have been advised not to provide fuel to two-wheeler riders who arrive without wearing crash helmets.

Regional Transport Officers have been issuing periodic advisories highlighting traffic offences and the penalties they attract.

If a minor is found driving a vehicle, the parents are liable for imprisonment, fines and cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate.

If drivers are caught violating traffic rules, cancellation of driving licences, in addition to monetary penalties, is among the options available to the authorities.