Delhi Police arrest 16 drug offenders during Operation Kavach-14.0

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, in pursuance of the zero tolerance policy against narcotic drugs and drug trafficking, arrested 16 accused and made recoveries of drugs during an operation launched under the ongoing ‘Operation Kavach-14.0’ to dismantle narcotics supply networks and curb the menace of drug trafficking.

Dedicated teams of Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS), Special Staff and Police Stations of West District conducted sustained intelligence-based raids, surveillance and targeted operations against drug peddlers and traffickers operating within the district, said the police in a press statement on Sunday.

During the operation, 13 NDPS cases were registered, and 16 accused, including two women, were apprehended.

The operations resulted in the recovery of substantial quantities of narcotic substances, including 32.161 kg of ganja, 89.77 grams of smack, 9.8 grams of cocaine, and 6.62 grams of MDMA. Besides narcotic substances, one three-wheeler (Auto), one Scooty, one mobile phone, and Rs 1,450 in cash were also recovered.

The Anti-Narcotics Squad registered a case vide FIR No. 314/2026, under section 20(c)/29 of the NDPS Act at the Punjabi Bagh police station and arrested four accused persons, namely Mithun Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Sanjay Yadav and Md. Rizwan. A total of 23.160 kg of ganja (Commercial Quantity) was recovered from their possession.

The ANS registered a case video FIR No. 265/2026 U/s 22/25 NDPS Act, Rajouri Garden police station and arrested the accused Ram Kumar with the recovery of 6.62 grams of MDMA along with one three-wheeler (Auto).

Special Staff registered a case vide FIR No. 268/2026 U/s 21 NDPS Act, Rajouri Garden police station and apprehended one accused and recovered 9.8 grams of cocaine and one Scooty.

During the operation, four separate cases were detected with the recovery of approximately 89.77 grams of smack, leading to the arrest of four accused persons from police stations Tilak Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Khyala and Vikas Puri.

Apart from the commercial quantity case, several separate cases were registered involving the recovery of ganja from different police stations of the West District.

The police in the statement said that sustained action under Operation Kavach-14.0 reflects “the commitment of the West District Police towards eliminating the drug menace and dismantling narcotics supply chains through intelligence-led policing and coordinated enforcement”.

Further investigation in all cases is in progress to apprehend other persons involved in drug trafficking, the police said.