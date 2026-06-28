Heavy rain likely in parts of TN; IMD issues alert for Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with the Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts expected to receive intense showers.

The hill areas of Coimbatore district are also likely to experience heavy rain under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the prevailing weather system is expected to trigger moderate rainfall at isolated places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The department said favourable atmospheric conditions would continue to support rain activity across several regions of the state over the next two days.

The weather office has specifically warned of heavy rainfall with gusty winds in the Nilgiris, Theni and Dindigul districts on Sunday. Similar conditions are also expected in the higher reaches of Coimbatore district, where residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly in areas vulnerable to landslides and waterlogging.

Moderate rainfall has also been forecast for several northern districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram.

While widespread heavy rain is not expected in these districts, intermittent showers are likely to provide relief from prevailing warm weather conditions.

The IMD further said that the Nilgiris and the hill regions of Coimbatore are likely to continue receiving heavy rain accompanied by strong winds on Monday as the weather system persists.

For Chennai, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with moderate rain likely at a few places in the city during the day.

The rainfall is expected to keep daytime temperatures under check, although humid conditions may continue. The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain close to seasonal levels.

Meteorologists have advised the public, particularly those travelling through hilly regions, to stay updated with official weather bulletins and exercise caution in view of the possibility of heavy rain, gusty winds and localised disruptions.