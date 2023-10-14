Delhi Police arrests youth in murder case

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 19-year-old youth for stabbing and murdering a man following minor altercation in the city, an official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sumit, also known as Kake, a resident of Narela area in Delhi.

The events unfolded during the intervening night of October 12 and 13 (Thursday-Friday). Sumit, in the company of his associates, was found consuming alcohol within the confines of the DDA Park situated behind the Narela Police Station.

The victim, Gulshan — along with two acquaintances — entered the park. A dispute on a trivial grievance rapidly escalated into a violent altercation.

Under the influence of alcohol, Sumit and one of his associates resorted to stabbing Gulshan relentlessly, around 15 to 20 times, before hastily fleeing the scene.

Special Commissioner of Police for Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav, said that the police received specific intelligence regarding the presence of a person and his associates involved in the heinous crime.

“The meeting was purportedly scheduled to transpire in the vicinity of Village Bankner, near an underpass in Delhi. In response, a meticulous operation was set in motion at the provided location, culminating in the successful apprehension of Sumit,” said Yadav.

Despite his initial attempts to deceive the police, sustained questioning led to his confession regarding his direct involvement in the murder.

Upon further interrogation, it came to light that Sumit’s descent into criminal activities was driven by his dire economic circumstances. In a bid to make quick money and fulfill his desires, he became embroiled in the illegal trade of transporting liquor.

“He would procure liquor from neighbouring Haryana and surreptitiously distribute it within limits of Delhi area,” said the official.