Department of Telecommunication in Coordination with NDMA to conduct Cell Broadcast Alert System testing to enhance emergency communication during disasters

Mangaluru: The Department of Telecommunications, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority is set to conduct testing for the Cell Broadcast Alert System. This initiative aims to bolster emergency communication during disasters, prioritizing the safety and well-being of our citizens.

The Cell Broadcast Alert System is an advanced technology designed to dispatch critical and time-sensitive messages for disaster management to all mobile devices within a specified geographical area. This inclusive approach ensures that essential emergency information reaches both residents and visitors promptly. Government agencies and emergency services will utilize this system to inform the public about potential threats and provide updates during critical situations. Cell Broadcast is a versatile tool commonly employed for emergency alerts, including severe weather warnings (such as Tsunami, Flash Flood, Earthquake, etc.), public safety messages, evacuation notices, and other vital information. Additionally, CB messages can capture user attention without explicit interaction, utilizing features like pop-up notifications, distinct warning sound and vibration, and auto readout alerts on supported handsets.

Department of Telecommunications (DOT), Government of India, is conducting trial testing for the Cell Broadcasting System through various Telecom Service Providers in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). These tests are to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency alert broadcasting capabilities within the systems of different Mobile Operators and the Cell Broadcast System. As part of this initiative, CB tests are scheduled for Karnataka on the 12th October.

During the testing period, i.e.. on 12 October, individuals may receive emergency alerts on their mobile devices with sound and vibrations. It is assured that these alerts are part of the planned testing process and do not indicate an actual emergency, and do not require any action from the individual receiving the test message.

The content of CB message in as follows:

“This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through Cell Broadcasting System by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end.”

“This message has been sent to TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies.”