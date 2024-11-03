Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidyakumari clarifies that Shivalli Village is not registered as Sultanpur

Udupi: In light of the recent misinformation circulating on social media regarding the registration of Shivalli Village as Sultanpur, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidyakumari has issued a formal statement to clarify the situation. According to her, there is no official record indicating that the survey numbers 120 and 85 in Udupi Taluk are associated with a village named Sultanpur. This assertion is supported by the absence of Sultanpur from both the village map and the documented records maintained by the Revenue and Land Survey department.

Dr. Vidyakumari emphasized that the RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy, and Crops) for Survey Number 120 does not contain any references to Sultanpur, further confirming the village’s standing. She reassured the public that there was no cause for concern or panic regarding this matter.

For further information, the public is invited to access the official village map using the following link: Karnataka Land Records. This resource will provide clarity and transparency regarding land records in the region.