Derick Rolphy D’Souza Secures 3rd Place in NPC Mr Karnataka 2024 Heavyweight Category

Bengaluru: Derick Rolphy D’Souza, a dedicated fitness enthusiast and professional bodybuilder, secured 3rd place in the NPC Mr Karnataka 2024 in the heavyweight category of 80-92.5 kgs.

The prestigious bodybuilding and physique championship was held recently at Townhall, Bangalore, attracting top talents from across the state in various categories.

At 36 years old, Mr D’Souza’s journey in the fitness industry spans over two decades. Born and raised in Bangalore, he initially made a mark in weightlifting and powerlifting during his college years, earning numerous medals. Although a busy work schedule led to a temporary pause in his competitive pursuits, D’Souza returned to the powerlifting scene in 2018, quickly reclaiming his status by winning district, state, and national competitions. His remarkable victory in the 2020 South Asia Powerlifting Competition, where he lifted a total of 610 kilos, earned him a spot in an international competition in Russia, which was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transitioning from powerlifting to bodybuilding, D’Souza has continued to make significant strides. He participated in the 2022 Mr Bangalore competition, securing 5th place at the district level, followed by a 4th place finish in the Mr India competition. After a brief hiatus, his recent 3rd place achievement in the NPC Mr Karnataka 2024 marks a significant milestone in his bodybuilding career.

D’Souza, who holds a diploma and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, as well as a master’s degree in structural engineering, manages his own firm, Seanna Constructions, previously known as Albina Consultants. Despite his professional commitments, his passion for bodybuilding remains a driving force in his life.

Looking ahead, D’Souza is preparing for two major national-level competitions in October 2024: the NPC Mr India in Chennai and the Naresh Surya Classic in Hyderabad. With a steadfast commitment to his fitness journey, D’Souza aims to achieve even greater success on the national stage.

D’Souza resides in Bangalore with his wife, Deepthi Miranda, and their daughter, Seanna D’Souza. His story is one of dedication, resilience, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence in the world of bodybuilding.