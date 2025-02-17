Devotees gather in record numbers on 36th day of Maha Kumbh 2025, praise arrangements

New Delhi: On the 36th day of the Maha Kumbh 2025, millions of devotees gathered in Prayagraj at the Triveni Sangam to take the sacred dip, a significant ritual during the grand spiritual event.

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, approximately 1.49 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on Sunday. The Maha Kumbh continues to see an overwhelming influx of people every day, with the scene at the Sangam being a testament to the faith and devotion of pilgrims.

Devotees praised the arrangements made by the government for the smooth conduct of the festival, expressing their satisfaction with the facilities provided. One devotee remarked, “This is grand, a world-class Kumbh, such an event has never happened before, nor will it ever happen again. The arrangements are excellent.”

Another devotee echoed similar sentiments, stating, “People are coming and taking holy dips here at the Maha Kumbh very smoothly. The management is very well-organised. Even with crores of people gathered, everything is managed well and facilitated.”

A devotee from Bihar, who had travelled to the event, shared their appreciation, saying, “I came from Bihar, took a dip, and now I am heading back home. Everything was so well-arranged and controlled. We faced no issues, and I would like to thank the Yogi government.”

Despite the accident at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, the enthusiasm of the devotees remained undeterred.

Following the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, the Prayagraj Junction and other stations in the city have implemented emergency measures.

Authorities have ensured the smooth flow of crowds by running additional special trains. Over 117 special trains were operational on Sunday evening, with more expected to run until February 28. Railways officials have stressed that there will be no compromise on safety or efficiency during this period.