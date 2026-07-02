Devotees leave for Amarnath Yatra with faith, enthusiasm; praise security, facilities

Jammu: Brimming with devotion and excitement, hundreds of pilgrims gathered at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday as the first batch of devotees set off for the annual Amarnath Yatra. Expressing unwavering faith, the pilgrims said they had no fear and lauded the extensive security arrangements and facilities put in place by the administration for the sacred journey.

Speaking to IANS before their departure, several devotees and saints described the atmosphere as spiritually charged and said they had been eagerly waiting for the pilgrimage throughout the year.

“The weather has been very pleasant, and the security arrangements are excellent. There is nothing to fear. This is my second Amarnath Yatra,” said one devotee.

Another pilgrim said, “I am very excited. I am eagerly looking forward to the darshan and feel truly blessed to be here. We will offer our prayers with complete devotion.”

A devotee said the first day of the pilgrimage held special significance.

“We wait the entire year for this day and the opportunity to have the first-day darshan. In a short while, we are departing from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the holy cave shrine. There is no fear or anxiety among the devotees,” the pilgrim said.

A saint said, “We are extremely excited. This is the first stage of our Kailash Yatra, and the final stage will also be in Jammu at Harmukh Kailash when that pilgrimage begins. This is an age-old tradition that has been followed since ancient times. The security arrangements are excellent, and the overall arrangements for the pilgrims are very good.”

A first-time pilgrim said, “This is my first Amarnath Yatra. I am witnessing tremendous enthusiasm among the devotees. The support and assistance being provided by the administration and the Army personnel are excellent.”

Another saint said, “The journey has been a wonderful experience so far. It is a blessing to travel with fellow saints and devotees, and this is my first opportunity to have the darshan of Baba Amarnath. Excellent facilities have been provided for the saints, and such dedicated service is offered every year.”

A saint who has undertaken the pilgrimage for over three decades said, “We have been doing the Amarnath Yatra for the past 32 years. The arrangements made by the government are very good, including facilities for elderly and specially abled pilgrims.”

Another saint from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh said, “This is my third pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Barfani. The arrangements are excellent, and the government has made comprehensive preparations for the Yatra.”

Earlier in the day, J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026 from Jammu, marking the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage amid elaborate security arrangements and comprehensive logistical preparations across the union territory.

The flag-off ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees, officials and security personnel, as the first convoy of pilgrims embarked on the sacred journey to the revered Amarnath cave shrine.

“Har Har Mahadev! The sacred journey to the holy abode of Baba Barfani begins! Flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026 from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp. Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is a profound spiritual awakening. Every step taken on this holy path is a testament to unwavering faith and surrender to the Baba Amarnath. Wishing all devotees a safe, blissful and spiritually fulfilling journey. May Lord Shiva bless us all,” wrote L-G Sinha on X