Heavy rain likely in TN’s Coimbatore, Nilgiris over next two days; IMD issues weather alert

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of western Tamil Nadu over the next two days, with Coimbatore and the Nilgiris expected to receive intense showers under the influence of a trough extending from southern Gujarat to Karnataka.

According to the latest weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, the prevailing weather system is likely to enhance rainfall activity across several districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The IMD said moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely to occur at one or two places across these regions on Thursday.

The department has warned that heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the hilly areas of Coimbatore district, the Nilgiris and Theni district on Friday.

The rainfall is expected to be particularly significant in the Western Ghats region, where the combination of moist westerly winds and the existing weather system could trigger intense spells of rain.

The weather is expected to remain active on Saturday as well. The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated locations in Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Kanniyakumari districts.

Residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been advised to remain cautious, while those living in landslide-prone hill regions have been urged to follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

Authorities are expected to closely monitor the situation in the affected districts, particularly in the hill stations and adjoining catchment areas, where heavy showers could lead to waterlogging, minor landslides and disruptions to normal life.

The IMD has also indicated that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds may occur in isolated places across Tamil Nadu during the forecast period.

People have been advised to take necessary precautions during thunderstorms, avoid sheltering under trees and remain indoors whenever possible.

Meanwhile, Chennai is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain in some areas. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain below 37 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the recent spell of hot and humid weather.

The Meteorological Department said it will continue to monitor the evolving weather conditions and issue further updates if required. Residents have been advised to keep track of official forecasts and follow instructions issued by local authorities.