Devotees throng Shiva Temples to welcome holy month of Sawan

New Delhi: People across the country welcomed the auspicious month of Sawan with deep devotion on Thursday, as thousands of devotees gathered at Shiva temples from the early hours of the morning to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and is entirely dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Coinciding with the monsoon season, which falls during July and August, the sacred month is regarded as one of the holiest periods in Hinduism.

It is observed through fasting, special prayers, temple visits, and pilgrimages by millions of devotees across the country.

Since dawn, large numbers of worshippers were seen visiting Shiva temples, where they offered prayers and performed rituals to mark the beginning of the sacred month. Long queues of devotees were witnessed at several prominent shrines as people participated in religious ceremonies with great enthusiasm and faith.

According to Hindu mythology, the cosmic churning of the ocean, known as Samudra Manthan, took place during the month of Sawan. During the churning, a deadly poison emerged, threatening the existence of the universe.

Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison to protect creation, holding it in his throat, which turned blue and earned him the name ‘Neelkanth’.

Religious beliefs also hold that Goddess Parvati undertook intense penance during the month of Sawan to attain Lord Shiva as her husband. The period is therefore considered especially significant for devotees seeking blessings for prosperity, marital harmony, and spiritual well-being.

Throughout the month, devotees observe strict fasts on every Monday, popularly known as ‘Somwar Vrat’, as an expression of their devotion to Lord Shiva. These fasts are observed with the belief that sincere prayers offered during Sawan bring peace, prosperity, and the fulfilment of wishes.

The month also marks the annual Kanwar Yatra, during which Kanwariyas undertake long journeys on foot to collect holy water from the Ganga and carry it back to offer on Shivlings at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Devotees also visit Shiva temples regularly during Sawan to perform the traditional ‘abhishek’ of the Shivling using milk, honey, curd, ghee, water, and sacred Bael leaves, which hold special significance in Shiva worship.

Many devotees observe strict religious discipline throughout the holy month by following a vegetarian diet and refraining from consuming non-vegetarian food as part of their spiritual observances.