‘Inland Port Project in Rajasthan gains fresh momentum’

Jaipur: The proposed inland port and artificial canal project in Rajasthan’s Barmer-Jalore region has received fresh momentum, with key technical and feasibility studies progressing to advance the ambitious infrastructure initiative aimed at transforming Western Rajasthan. This information was provided by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP and Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore regarding the development of a new port in the state.

During the discussion, Rathore sought details on the number of operational ports in the country, the Centre’s plans for developing new ports, and the feasibility of establishing a port in the Barmer-Jalore region by bringing seawater inland.

In his reply, the Union Minister informed the House that India currently has 12 major ports and 217 non-major ports. He also stated that approval has been granted for the development of the Vadhavan Port on the western coast as a greenfield deep-draft port. Referring to the Minister’s response, Madan Rathore said that a pre-feasibility report has already been prepared for the proposed inland port and artificial canal in the Bakhasar area of Barmer district.

He further stated that the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has entrusted the National Technology Centre at IIT Madras with mathematical modelling and preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for National Waterway-48, covering the Jawai-Luni river system and the Rann of Kutch. According to the study, the route from Bhavatra to Kandla Creek has emerged as the most suitable alignment, although other alternatives have also been found to be technically feasible.

The traffic study is currently being updated based on these findings. Madan Rathore described the development as highly significant for Western Rajasthan, stating that the project has the potential to boost industrial investment, trade, logistics, transportation, employment, and infrastructure development across the border districts of Barmer and Jalore.

He added that the proposed inland port could become a landmark initiative in integrating Rajasthan with India’s maritime trade network and opening new avenues for economic growth.