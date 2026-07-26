Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation reinforces ministerial accountability: K’taka Dy CM

Tumakuru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that it reinforces the principle that those holding positions of responsibility must be accountable for lapses within their departments.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Parameshwara said the resignation sends a strong message about ministerial accountability in matters of national importance.

“The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is welcome. It has further strengthened the responsibility of ministers to own accountability in issues of national significance,” he said.

Referring to the NEET examination controversy, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the entrance test plays a crucial role in shaping the future of lakhs of students across the country. However, allegations of question paper leaks had undermined the credibility of the examination and caused widespread anxiety among students and their parents.

“Students across the country had staged protests demanding strict action against those responsible for the question paper leak and seeking the resignation of the concerned Union Minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured that stringent action would be taken against the guilty. Let us wait and see whether legal action is initiated against those responsible,” Parameshwara said.

He added that Pradhan’s resignation establishes an important precedent in public administration by reaffirming that individuals in positions of authority must answer for failures occurring within their respective departments.

“This sends a clear message to the nation that those in positions of responsibility must be held accountable for mistakes in their departments. It will help strengthen the culture of accountability in public administration in the years to come,” he said.

Parameshwara reiterated that greater accountability in governance would contribute to improving public trust in institutions and ensure higher standards of administrative responsibility.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka accused the Congress leadership of adopting “double standards” on accountability, alleging that the party follows one yardstick when in opposition and another when in power.

“Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and D.K. Shivakumar are three faces of one hypocrisy,” Ashoka said, alleging that the Congress ecosystem routinely demands resignations and lectures the nation on accountability while taking a different stand in Karnataka.

The BJP leader claimed that instead of focusing on systemic reforms to prevent future question paper leaks, strengthen recruitment processes and safeguard the interests of students, the Chief Minister had chosen to hold Deputy Commissioners accountable for such failures.



