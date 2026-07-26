Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh and John D’Silva Foundation Honour Meritorious Students

Udupi: Students should never forget their native place or their parents, no matter how high they rise through education and professional success, said Most Rev. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza, Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi.

He inaugurated the Prathibha Puraskar programme, jointly organised by Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh and the John D’Silva Foundation, Mumbai, at the Anugraha Pastoral Centre, Kakkunje, on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Bishop D’Souza said that parents and teachers play a vital role in shaping children’s educational future. He urged students from rural areas to make the best use of available opportunities and facilities and strive for academic excellence. In today’s highly competitive world, he noted, securing top ranks is crucial for pursuing higher education and achieving career goals.

He further said that one’s native place represents the roots of one’s identity, and every individual is responsible for contributing to their hometown’s development after attaining success. Education, he added, finds its true purpose only when it is accompanied by human values and a sense of gratitude.

The chief guest, Dr. Jacinta D’Souza, Joint Director of the Karnataka Department of Women and Child Development, said that parents should allow their children the freedom to choose their own career paths. Rather than imposing their preferences, parents should encourage children to pursue fields that genuinely interest them, enabling them to build a brighter future.

John D’Silva, Chairman of the John D’Silva Foundation, advised students to focus on competitive examinations in the present digital era to enhance their career prospects.

During the programme, five candidates who successfully cleared the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination, seven Ph.D. graduates, and students from 52 churches of the Diocese who secured the highest marks in the SSLC and PUC examinations were honoured with cash awards and certificates of appreciation.

The programme was presided over by Melwin Aranha, President of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh.

Among those present were Gladys D’Silva, Immediate Past President Ronald Almeida, Treasurer Urban Lewis, former Presidents Walter Cyril Pinto, Valerian Fernandes, Alvin Quadras, office-bearers Santosh Cornelio, Louis D’Souza, Sonu Sequeira, Theodore Mendonsa, and several others.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Gerald Pinto, the programme convener. Juliet D’Souza, Secretary of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, proposed the vote of thanks, while Alani Danti compered the event.