Dheeraj Dhoopar to play multi-avatar conman in ‘Tatlubaaz’

Mumbai: Known for his work in the shows like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Kundali Bhagya’, ‘Sherdil Shergill’, among others, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar will be now seen playing six different characters in his OTT debut series ‘Tatlubaaz’, and said he got a lot of freedom to showcase his acting skills.

The show also features Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal, and Zeishan Quadri, and promises an enthralling narrative set against the backdrop of Lucknow, Benaras, and Mumbai.

Talking about his character, Dheeraj said: “My debut OTT series ‘Tatlubaaz’ releases very soon, and I am really excited about it. I play 5 to 6 different characters with different looks in the series and this will be a treat for my fans to see me in so many avatars.”

“I not only had to work mentally on my character briefs but I also had to work on my look and on my dialect for each look. Considering that I am playing a con man in the show I got loads of freedom to showcase my acting skills. Also, for such characters getting the dialects correct is very important and I had to work very hard for the same,” said ‘Mrs Tendulkar’ fame actor.

In the trailer, we can see Dheeraj’s chameleon-like transformation in his titular role. The actor has seamlessly embraced a myriad of looks, showcasing not only his on-screen charisma but also underscoring his versatility as an artist.

This foray into diverse character portrayals not only marks a significant milestone in Dheeraj’s career but also promises to open new avenues for him in the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.

The 38-year-old actor further added: “From the moment I had read the script I had realised that this is the most perfect show for me to make my OTT debut.

“Tatlubaaz” will premiere from November 25 on Epic On.