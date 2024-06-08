Dhirendra Raghav Arrested for Pretending to be Muslim and Abusing Hindus on Video

Uttar Pradesh: A Hindu man posing as a Muslim wearing a Skull cap with a beard was arrested for abusing Hindu voters in UP through Videos that went viral on Social media.

The arrested has been identified as Dhirendra Raghav.

In the video, Raghav made derogatory remarks against the Hindu voters of Ayodhya for not supporting the BJP. He called the Hindus doubled-faced who forgot the favors received from the Prime Minister. In his video, he says that if the leader had built the mosque for us, we would have supported that leader for the rest of our lives, but you did not vote for PM Modi despite constructing a beautiful Mandir for you in Ayodhya.

As soon as the video went viral and sparked outrage, fact-checkers started to search for the source of the video. During the search on Google, they found the account of the man on Instagram. Dhirendra Raghav is a strong supporter of the BJP.

The New Agra Police have arrested Dhirendra on charges of provoking and breaking religious harmony.