Differently-abled minor violated in Maharashtra’s Bhigwan, relative booked for offence

Pune: In a gut-wrenching incident, the Pune police have booked and apprehended a man in his sixties, for allegedly molesting his minor niece and also establishing sexual relations with her.

The victim is a specially-abled minor girl and the incident pertains to Indapur Taluka, a rural belt in Bhigwan, about 135 km from Pune.

The heinous act came to light after victim’s mother approached Bhigwan Police Station and lodged a complaint with the police.

The police registered a case against the 67-year-old man — the victim’s paternal uncle, for allegedly raping the 14-year-old minor girl in Bhadalwadi village.

According to the police, the accused identified as Shivaji Chandrakant Danane (67) took advantage of the victim’s mental status and forcibly engaged in sexual relations with her at his home.

When the victim’s mother Mangal Tupe got a whiff of it, she lodged complaint with the police.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences 2012) Act, and the accused has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

The grave offence of sexually assaulting or raping differently-abled minor in Pune’s Bhigwan is not a one-off incident.

Days ago, another such incident eliciting repugnance was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

In ​​Bulandshahr’s Khurja area, the police arrested a man last month for allegedly raping a minor girl with mental disorder.

Superintendent of Police Bajrang Bali Chaurasia told media reporters that the incident came to light when the girl’s mother recently took her to the hospital.

Doctors at the hospital revealed that the girl was four months pregnant.

He said that the mother of the 14-year-old girl, who is deaf and mute, named a 40-year-old man from the same village for raping her differently-abled child.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.