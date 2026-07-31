‘No compromise with youth’s future’: Gujarat CM welcomes anti-paper leak law

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday welcomed Parliament’s passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, saying the legislation reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s belief that the country’s youth are the “true architects of a New India” and strengthens a merit-based examination system for millions of aspirants.

In a video message issued after the Bill cleared Parliament, Chief Minister Patel described the legislation as a historic step towards protecting the future of students and job seekers by tightening the legal framework against paper leaks and organised examination fraud.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that there can be no compromise with the future of the nation’s youth. The newly passed legislation reflects this commitment by introducing stringent measures to curb examination-related malpractices and ensure fair opportunities for deserving candidates,” the Chief Minister said.

The amendment strengthens the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, in the wake of repeated concerns over paper leaks and examination fraud.

It introduces stricter punishments, faster investigations, special fast-track courts, time-bound trials and enhanced technology-based security measures aimed at safeguarding the integrity of public examinations.

The law also substantially increases imprisonment terms and financial penalties for individuals and organised groups involved in examination malpractice.

Chief Minister Patel said the strengthened law would impose strict punishment on those involved in paper leak rackets through stringent penalties, hefty fines, speedy trials by fast-track courts and technology-driven safeguards to prevent examination fraud.

“These provisions are expected to make the public examination system more transparent, secure, and trustworthy,” he added.

Highlighting the broader objective of the legislation, the Chief Minister said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the youth to be the true architects of a New India. By ensuring equal opportunities based on merit, the legislation aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ and seeks to create a fair, transparent, and merit-based ecosystem for students and job aspirants during the ‘Amrit Kaal’.”

The amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 27 to strengthen provisions of the 2024 law following concerns arising from examination malpractices, including the recent cancellation and re-conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

It covers major public examinations conducted by agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Boards, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, National Testing Agency and other notified authorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed Parliament’s approval of the legislation, saying it would help build a more credible examination system and ensure that paper leak mafias are dealt with firmly, while protecting the future of students across the country.

Reaffirming Gujarat’s commitment to implementing the reform, Chief Minister Patel said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government remains committed to the principle of ‘Merit First’ and will continue working to ensure a transparent examination and recruitment system while creating a brighter future for the state’s youth.”