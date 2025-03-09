Digant Left Home Out of Exam Fear – SP Yathish

Mangaluru: In a surprising turn of events, Digant, the student from Kidebettu near Farangipete who went missing under mysterious circumstances, has been taken into custody from Udupi by the police. Digant will be presented before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, March 12, said SP Yatish N during the press meeting held at the SP office here, on March 9.

At a press conference held at the district SP office on Sunday, Yatish revealed that Digant’s parents had filed a habeas corpus petition for his recovery, prompting the police to produce him before the High Court. Currently, Digant is being held at the CWCD boys’ home.

Investigations revealed that Digant had left home because he feared he would not be adequately prepared for his II PU PCMB exams. On February 25, he returned home from Mangaluru, took ₹500, and visited various places, including Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Udupi.

Digant’s travels ultimately led him to a resort in Kengeri, where he worked and earned some money. He then returned to Udupi, where he attempted to flee after buying clothes from a shop due to insufficient funds. Locals recognized him as the missing student and informed the police, leading to his apprehension by Udupi police and subsequent handover to Mangaluru police.

According to SP Yatish, Digant had left behind his mobile phone, slippers, and a note when he departed from home. He had also smeared blood on his slippers from a wound on his foot.

Additional SP Rajendra, Bantwal DySP Vijay Prasad, and Bantwal Rural CPI Shivakumar were also present.