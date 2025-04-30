Diocese of Mangalore Announces Priestly Transfers and Assignments for 2025

MANGALURU, 30 April 2025: The Diocese of Mangalore, under the leadership of Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, has officially announced the priestly transfers and new assignments for the year 2025. The list, released this week, highlights significant pastoral movements across parishes, educational institutions, and diocesan organisations, aimed at strengthening the spiritual and administrative fabric of the diocese.

A total of 62 priests are part of this reshuffle, encompassing parish priests, assistant parish priests, chaplains, seminary directors, and administrators of key institutions.

Newly ordained priests are also receiving their first assignments. Rev. Vikas Pereira, Rev. Marwin Praveen Lobo, Rev. Avith Pais, Rev. Melvin D’Souza, and Rev. Jeevan Shailesh Lobo will serve as Assistant Parish Priests at Mudipu, Puttur, Milagres, Permannur, and Vamanjoor respectively.

Several priests will pursue higher studies in specialised fields such as Canon Law, Biblical Theology, and Catechetics, with postings in Rome, Pune, and Bangalore.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha expressed his gratitude for the dedicated service of all priests and encouraged them to embrace their new missions with zeal, noting that the reshuffle is a " pastoral need aimed at rejuvenating the diocesan community."

The new appointments will take effect between May and August 2025.