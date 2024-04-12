Diocese of Shimoga felicitates Newly Consecrated Bishop Duming Dias of Diocese of Karwar

Shivamogga: Diocese of Shimoga felicitated His Excellency Most Rev. Dr Duming Dias, Bishop of Diocese of Karwar on April 11th at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga.

His Excellency Most Rev. Dr Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of Diocese of Shimoga together with his Clergy, Religious and faithful organised a Felicitation program for its first Clergy who was appointed by Pope Francis as the Bishop of Diocese of Karwar and consecrated him as Bishop on April 9th by His Grace Most Rev. Dr Peter Machado, Archbishop of Archdiocese of Bangalore.

A Felicitation program was organised at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga. At 5:30 pm Rosary and 6 pm Bishop Duming Dias celebrated Holy Eucharist together with Bishop Francis Serrao SJ & Clergy, People of God of Diocese of Shimoga.

Bishop Francis Serrao SJ gave the homily on the “Role of the Good Shepherd in taking care of his flock”.

After the mass, Bishop Francis Serrao SJ spoke felicitation words on behalf of the Diocese. Vicar General Msgr Felix Joseph Noronha read the felicitation honours for Bishop Duming Dias. Then Bishop, VG, Chancellor Rev. Fr Stephen Maxi Albuquerque, Judicial Vicar Rev. Fr Biju, Procurator Rev. Fr Ronald D’Cunha, and Rector of Sacred Heart Cathedral Shivamogga Rev. Fr Stany D’Souza honoured the new Bishop Duming Dias with the shawl, Garland, Peta, and fruits.

After the Holy Eucharist, Bishop Francis Serrao SJ blessed the new vehicle on behalf of the Diocese of Shimoga and gifted it to Bishop Duming Dias in front of the faithful gathered.



