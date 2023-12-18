Discover Futuristic Living: Land Trades Unveils Trendsetting Apartments at Property Show 2023!

Mangaluru: In the wake of Mangalore achieving the esteemed status of a “Smart City,” the city’s premier property developer, Land Trades, is set to introduce a groundbreaking series of lifestyle apartments designed to align with the aspirations of the new-age populace. These innovative projects will take centre stage at the Land Trades Property Show 2023, a four-day event commencing on December 17th and concluding on December 20th. The venue for this grand exhibition is Milestone25, located at Collector’s Gate, Balmatta, Mangalore. This also marks the celebration of Land Trades entering its 32nd year.

Prospective home buyers and visitors may explore these avant-garde developments from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with enticing offers available on new property purchases. Customers can benefit from the attractive prices, on-the-spot offers, assured gifts through the ‘Spin & Win’ promotion on every booking, zero GST on select projects, and zero processing fees on home loans. The event will have home loan counters staffed by representatives from five major banks, including Karnataka Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, and ICICI Bank, providing eligible buyers with financing and swift loan approval.

“The Land Trades Property Show 2023 will showcase our latest products equipped with modern facilities that resonate with the preferences of the new generation. As we embark on our 32nd year, I take pride in our consistent track record of timely and satisfactory project completion. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our extensive customer base, who have been with us since the beginning,” says K. Shrinath Hebbar, the proprietor of Land Trades.

Elevating Lifestyle with New Concept Apartments

Over the past decade, Mangaloreans have displayed a growing inclination towards world-class living, befitting the city’s Smart City status. In response to this evolving trend, Land Trades has developed a range of new concept lifestyle apartments that offer a 5-star ambience within the secure confines of an apartment complex. Notable projects include Altura, Shivabagh and the recently unveiled Pristine, all of which feature resort-like facilities such as an infinity swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, sauna, Jacuzzi, yoga and meditation room, indoor games, outdoor sports, children’s play areas, and more.

The projects also boast plush entrance lobbies, high-speed lifts, continuous water supply, heavy-duty generators, ample basement parking with charging points, gated security, CCTV surveillance, video door phones for each apartment, and modern fire safety measures.

Projects on Offer

Land Trades is the only property developer in the city to present three skyscraper projects concurrently – Shivabagh at Kadri, Altura at Bendoorwell, and Pristine at Chilimbi. Shivabagh, a 32-story marvel, offers breathtaking views and ultra-modern amenities with 60% of the property dedicated to open spaces, gardens, and lifestyle facilities.

Altura, a 32-story project, offers 114 superluxury apartments with world-class facilities. Pristine, a newly launched 37-story skyscraper, features 102 superluxury apartments with a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

Apart from skyscraper projects, Land Trades presents Kamath Gardens, a 1.5-acre fully developed residential layout with 16 independent house sites in Ullal. Its commercial project, Vikram situated near PVS Junction, is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices and consultant chambers.

New Project – BMK Sky Villa

Land Trades continues its legacy of pioneering projects with the imminent launch of BMK Sky Villa. This 24-story exclusive residential structure at Vas Lane offers one ultra-spacious apartment per floor, ensuring maximum exclusivity, privacy, and security. Featuring extended ceiling heights, a clubhouse on the first floor, and an infinity pool on the terrace, BMK Sky Villa promises to be one of the most prestigious developments in the city.

Upcoming Projects

Land Trades is set to introduce another high-rise residential project in close proximity to Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple at Alake. This 33-story building, with 1.5 acres of prime land, will comprise 162 spacious 2BHK, 3BHK flats, and 4BHK apartments. The project emphasizes a 60:40 ratio, dedicating 60% of the land to lush green landscaping and 40% to the built-up structure. Residents can enjoy amenities like a fully equipped gymnasium, a multipurpose playground, a jogging track, and an infinity pool on the terrace.

About Land Trades

Established on October 28, 1992, by first-generation entrepreneur Sri K. Shrinath Hebbar, Land Trades Builders & Developers is an ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. As a leading property developer in Mangalore, Land Trades has successfully completed 42 projects, including super-luxury skyscrapers, luxury apartments, and budget apartments, totalling 42.52 lakh sq. ft. Notable completed projects include Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, Sai Grandeur, Atlantis, Nakshatra, Habitat One54, and Milestone25.

