Discussed Guv’s ‘unconstitutional’ move in MUDA case with party’s central leadership: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: After returning from Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he has apprised the party’s central leadership over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s ‘unconstitutional’ move in the MUDA case.

“Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, and some other ministers accompanied me to Delhi. We all shared details about the political developments in the Karnataka with party’s central leadership. A discussion was also held regarding the illegal and unconstitutional Governor’s approval for investigation against me in the MUDA case,” the Chief Minister told media persons in Bengaluru.

He said that the Governor’s decision has been challenged in the High Court. “It was also explained to the central leadership that the Karnataka Cabinet has clearly condemned the Governor’s decision,” Siddaramaiah said.

When asked by the media about the possibility of filing a complaint with the President against the Governor’s move, the Chief Minister said that all possibilities are open.

On Friday Siddaramaiah, met the party’s central leadership against the backdrop of the Governor’s sanctioning investigation against him in the MUDA case.

On the conflict between Raj Bhavan and the government, after the Governor returned the bills submitted by the government, the Chief Minister said that six bills have been returned and the matter will be discussed again in the Cabinet.

“Since the bills submitted to the Governor were approved by both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council, they will be reviewed,” the Chief Minister said.

On the increase in bus fares, the Chief Minister said that the bus fares may be increased. “However, no decision has been made yet. The water charges have not been increased for many years. Given the difficult situation in the Water Board, a discussion will be held and a decision will be taken on the issue of increasing charges,” the Chief Minister said.

About the Karnataka Public Service (KPSC) examination, the Chief Minister clarified the examination date will not be postponed.



