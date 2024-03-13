Discussion on fielding three CMs from Karnataka for LS polls held: LoP Ashok

Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of Opposition, R Ashok, stated on Wednesday that a discussion was held on fielding three former Chief Ministers in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashok stated, “I don’t know how many will be allotted tickets. On our part, we have told the BJP high command that former CM, DV Sadananda Gowda should be given a ticket and I am confident that he will get one.”

Sources stated that the candidatures of former CMs Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai are being considered for the Belagavi and Haveri seats respectively.

“Let Mysuru-Kodagu MP, Pratap Simha, not lose heart. The announcement is yet to be made and discussions are on. I don’t know about the scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Yaduveer Wadiyar being given a ticket instead. I have not contacted him.

“The Mysuru District BJP President and Pratap Simha have said that they will work for the party no matter who is given the ticket. It is good to have patience. Anything can happen in politics. It is better to wait till the announcement is made,” Ashok stated.

Ashok revealed that there were discussions regarding former minister, KS Eshwarappa’s son Kantesh’s candidature and ex-CM Bommai has also given his opinion on it.

Former BJP President and sitting MP from Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel might get the ticket this time or a new face might be preferred, depending on the local opinion that has been sought in this regard, he explained.

When asked about allegations of Vokkaligas being snubbed by the BJP, Ashok stated that once the announcement is made the picture on social justice will be clear.

He said that since the lists of five to six states were pending, including Karnataka, the BJP candidates for other states would also be announced together.

The high command has taken note of the ticket aspirants and opposition to their candidatures and will take a call keeping the criterion of ensuring social justice and winnability in mind, Ashok stated.